Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Austin Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Cook hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cook's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.