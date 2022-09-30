Augusto Núñez shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Augusto Núñez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Núñez had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Núñez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Núñez hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Núñez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Núñez hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Núñez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Núñez to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Núñez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 2 over for the round.