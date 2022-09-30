Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Putnam at 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Putnam's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.