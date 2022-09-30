Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry missed the green on his tee shot and 2nd but had a third shot chip-in to save par on the 181-yard par-3 fourth keeping him at 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Landry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.