Anders Albertson finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anders Albertson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Albertson's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Albertson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Albertson hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Albertson to 3 under for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Albertson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Albertson's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.

Albertson tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Albertson to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Albertson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.