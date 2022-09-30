Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Alex Smalley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Smalley hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Smalley hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Smalley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.