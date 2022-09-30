Alejandro Tosti shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tosti finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the par-5 11th, Tosti chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Tosti's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Tosti chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tosti to 5 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tosti chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tosti to 4 under for the round.

Tosti got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tosti had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tosti to 4 under for the round.