Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.