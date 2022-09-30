Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Schenk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk had a 354-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 591-yard par-5 third. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.