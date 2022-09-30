Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Long's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 2 under for the round.