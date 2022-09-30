Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Adam Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.