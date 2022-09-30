Aaron Rai rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rai finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Aaron Rai's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Rai had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Rai chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rai's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 under for the round.