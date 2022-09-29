Zecheng Dou shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zecheng Dou hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Dou hit his 263 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Dou chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Dou chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Dou's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

Dou tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dou chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.