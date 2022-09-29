Zac Blair putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Zac Blair hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Zac Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zac Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Blair's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Blair's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Blair had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.