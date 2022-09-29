Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 third, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.