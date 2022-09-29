Wilson Furr shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wilson Furr hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furr hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furr to 1 under for the round.

Furr got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furr to even-par for the round.

Furr tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Furr to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Furr's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Furr got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Furr to 4 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Furr had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Furr to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Furr had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furr to 4 over for the round.

Furr got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furr to 5 over for the round.