William McGirt rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, William McGirt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, William McGirt hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, McGirt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McGirt's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.