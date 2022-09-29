Will Gordon shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Gordon's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gordon had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.