Will Gordon shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley and Will Gordon both carded a 6-under 66, placing them one stroke clear of the field heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Riley, Gordon tied for the lead after 18 holes at Sanderson Farms

