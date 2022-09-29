Vincent Norrman shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Norrman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Norrman hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Norrman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Norrman to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 5 over for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Norrman's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 5 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Norrman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 4 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 3 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 4 over for the round.