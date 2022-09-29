Vince Whaley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Whaley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.