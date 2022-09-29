Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Taylor's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at 4 over for the round.