6-over 78 by Tyson Alexander in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyson Alexander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a 291 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Alexander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Alexander hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Alexander's tee shot went 161 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Alexander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Alexander at even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Alexander's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Alexander's tee shot went 142 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 4 over for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 5 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Alexander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 6 over for the round.