Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Duncan got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Duncan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.