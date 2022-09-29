  • Trey Mullinax shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax makes birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.