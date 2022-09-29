Trey Mullinax shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Mullinax's 96 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Mullinax had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Mullinax had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.