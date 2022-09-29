Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Trevor Werbylo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Werbylo had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Werbylo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Werbylo chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 3 over for the round.