Trevor Cone shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Trevor Cone hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Cone had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cone hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cone missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Cone to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cone hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Cone hit his 106 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cone to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cone chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cone to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Cone reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cone to 5 under for the round.