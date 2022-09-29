  • Thomas Detry shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Thomas Detry makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole.
    Highlights

