Thomas Detry shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Thomas Detry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Detry had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Detry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Detry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Detry hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Detry hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Detry's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 5 under for the round.