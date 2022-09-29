Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 11th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.