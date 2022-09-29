Taylor Montgomery putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 first, Taylor Montgomery's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even for the round.