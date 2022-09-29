-
Taylor Montgomery putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Montgomery makes birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 first, Taylor Montgomery's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to even for the round.
