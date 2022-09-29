Tano Goya shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Tano Goya hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Goya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Goya had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Goya's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Goya had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Goya to 2 under for the round.