Stewart Cink putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 296 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Stewart Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cink's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a 327-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 5-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.