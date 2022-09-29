Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.