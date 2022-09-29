  • Sepp Straka comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.