Sepp Straka comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sepp Straka's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Straka chipped in his third shot from 96 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 3 under for the round.