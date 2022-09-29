-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power rolls in 42-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Power chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at even for the round.
On the par-5 third, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
