Seamus Power shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Power chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at even for the round.

On the par-5 third, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.