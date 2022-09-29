Scott Stallings putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

After a 303 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Stallings hit his 114 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Stallings at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.