Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Piercy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Piercy's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.