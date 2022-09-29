Scott Harrington finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Harrington's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.