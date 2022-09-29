Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Stevens hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Stevens got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Stevens chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Stevens chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.