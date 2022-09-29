Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 11th, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ryder's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.