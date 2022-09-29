  • Sam Burns posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns nearly holes out to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.