Sam Burns posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns nearly holes out to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sam Burns had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.
