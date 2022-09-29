-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala saves par from off the green at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes par on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Theegala's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
