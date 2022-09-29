  • Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes par on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala saves par from off the green at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes par on the par-4 8th hole.