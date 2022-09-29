Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Theegala's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.