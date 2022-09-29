S.H. Kim putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

S.H. Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, S.H. Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving S.H. Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 13th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.