Ryan Moore shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a 259 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 5 over for the round.