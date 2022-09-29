Ryan Brehm shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Brehm's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Brehm's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.