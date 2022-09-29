Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Armour chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Armour hit his 90 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.