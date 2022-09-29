Russell Knox shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.