Russell Henley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Henley's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.