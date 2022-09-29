Rory Sabbatini putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-5 11th, Rory Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sabbatini's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 162 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 226 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.