Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Streb hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.