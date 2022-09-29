Robby Shelton shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Shelton had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Shelton's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Shelton's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.